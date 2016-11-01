Chennai

EPFO observes vigilance week

The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 5.

The theme of the vigilance awareness week is “Public Participation in promoting integrity and eradicating Corruption”. For creating awareness among the public, competitions such as elocution, essay writing and panel discussion etc., are being organised at various schools/colleges. Dissemination of information on preventive vigilance activities/whistle blower mechanism and other anti-corruption measure will also be held.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:51:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/EPFO-observes-vigilance-week/article16086280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY