Chennai

EMU services delayed due to rail fracture

A rail fracture near St. Thomas Mount railway station on Friday delayed EMU trains for about 15-20 minutes.

Traffic was streamlined after two hours, railway sources said.

A motorman on an EMU service proceeding towards Chennai Beach alerted railway officials about the possible rail fracture around 6 a.m.

It was immediately attended to by railway staff.

Though no services were cancelled, EMU trains were run with caution at the spot of the fracture.

It was rectified around 8 p.m. and normalcy returned thereafter, railway sources said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:30:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/EMU-services-delayed-due-to-rail-fracture/article16436917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY