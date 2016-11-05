EMU services delayed due to rail fracture

A rail fracture near St. Thomas Mount railway station on Friday delayed EMU trains for about 15-20 minutes.

Traffic was streamlined after two hours, railway sources said.

A motorman on an EMU service proceeding towards Chennai Beach alerted railway officials about the possible rail fracture around 6 a.m.

It was immediately attended to by railway staff.

Though no services were cancelled, EMU trains were run with caution at the spot of the fracture.

It was rectified around 8 p.m. and normalcy returned thereafter, railway sources said.