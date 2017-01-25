ED to quiz Sekhar Reddy in Puzhal

: The Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate industrialist and sand-mining baron Sekhar Reddy and four of his associates inside the Puzhal Central Prison for five days.

Mr. Reddy and his associates were arrested by the CBI in connection with the seizure of new currency to the tune of several crores from their premises on December 22, 2016.

The accused are currently in judicial custody in the Puzhal prison. The ED also registered a case against Mr. Reddy, who is also a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member, and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On Tuesday, the ED approached the Principal Sessions Judge seeking permission to interrogate the five inside the prison premises for five days. Allowing the application, the Principal Sessions Judge Nazir Ahamed granted the relief sought by the ED.