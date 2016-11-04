EC rejects 48 nominations

: Of the 139 candidates who had filed their nominations in three Assembly constituencies for the polls scheduled on November 19, the papers of 48 candidates were rejected on Thursday, the day of scrutiny.

While nominations from 21 and 13 candidates were rejected in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi Assemby constituencies, papers of 14 candidates were not accepted in Thiruparankundram Assemby constituency, according to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the State government has declared a public holiday on November 19 (Saturday) in areas falling within these constituencies in Karur, Madurai and Thanjavur districts.

All employees working in Karur, Thanjavur and Madurai districts and the neighbouring districts but registered as voters in Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies shall also be given a paid holiday on November 19.