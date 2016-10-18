EC announces poll dates for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur

: Polls for the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, where the Election Commission (EC) had cancelled polling in May following evidence of large-scale bribery of voters, will be held on November 19.

Besides, the bypoll for Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai district and the Nellithope seat in Puducherry will also be held on that day, the EC announced on Monday.

The results would be declared on November 22.

While in Aravakurichi, the EC had found evidence of corruption against the AIADMK and DMK candidates, in Thanjavur, the ruling party was accused of distributing money and gifts to voters.

The EC had initially deferred the polls in the two constituencies twice and eventually cancelled the polls.

Citing the seizure of money, the EC had stated that the polls had to be rescinded so that fresh elections “could be conducted de novo when the atmosphere would become conducive for holding of free and fair elections after a reasonable lapse of time.”

With the announcement of the polls and the bypoll for these constituencies, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force

Notification on Oct. 26

According to the EC, the gazette notification for polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and the notification for the bypoll in Thiruparankundram and Nellithope would be issued on October 26 and the last date for filing of nominations would be November 2.

The nominations received would be scrutinised on November 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be November 5.

The counting of votes is scheduled on November 22.