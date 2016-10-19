EC’s flying squads begin surveillance

: A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and the bypoll for Thiruparankundram, flying squads commenced their surveillance and the election observers are expected by the first week of next month.

An official release from the Chief Electoral Officer also clarified that as per the provisions of Section 77 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, the expenditure incurred by leaders of political parties on account of travel by air or any other means of transport for propagating the programmes of the party is not deemed to be expenditure incurred or authorised by the candidate or his/her agent. The benefit would be available if and only if the names of the leaders (maximum of 20 for unrecognised political parties and 40 for recognised political parties) are communicated to the Election Commission and to the Chief Electoral Officer within seven days from the date of notification for the election.