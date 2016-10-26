Chennai

Duo who drugged, robbed passengers held

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two men who allegedly robbed a Singapore national on a train recently.

The duo was about to board the New Delhi-bound Tamil Nadu Express on Monday. The men had robbed many travellers by offering them dry fruits laced with sedatives, officers said.

Police said they were part of a huge group operating in north India and their method resembled that of the ‘biscuit bandits’, who wreaked havoc on trains some years ago.

According to police sources, they had stepped up vigil at Chennai Central, especially on platforms from which trains for New Delhi departed.

On Monday night, the Anti Doping Squad (ADS) intercepted two male passengers — Satrajit Singh (35) and Sadhu Singh (34) — on suspicion. On checking their luggage, the police recovered Rs. 40,000, six cell phones and other valuables, including those belonging to the Singapore national.

Police said the two men travelled on confirmed tickets and after befriending unsuspecting passengers, would offer them dry fruits laced with sedatives. Once their victims fell asleep, they would rob them and get down at Nellore or other stations.

After robbing several victims, they would return to their native village in East Champaran district, Bihar, and change their SIM cards before setting out to commit more crimes, police said.

They were handed over to the Government Railway Police, sources said, adding that efforts were now on to trace the duo’s accomplices operating in other places.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:44:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Duo-who-drugged-robbed-passengers-held/article16081721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY