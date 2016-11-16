Dry weather to continue

Chennai and northern districts are headed for predominantly a dry weather till the weekend as there is no strong weather system to accelerate monsoon activity.

With less cloud cover, residents in city are experiencing summer-like weather as the day temperature is steadily increasing.

On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.1 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius respectively. This is nearly four degrees above average for the season.

Meteorological Department officials said some parts of the southern Tamil Nadu received good rain owing to a weak trough over the Bay of Bengal, which has now moved towards the Konkan region.

