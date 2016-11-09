Dry spell may continue till Sunday

: The present dry spell with one or two light showers is likely to continue till the 13th of this month with heavy rains forecast only after that date. “Though it has been 10 days since the monsoon officially set in, long dry spells are very common during the north-east monsoon,” pointed out an official in the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

The city and some places in the State received rains on Monday. For the next few days, the Met office has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rains in some areas.

The maximum temperature too is likely to touch 33 degree Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Though for now the monsoon is running at a deficit, and there is a dry spell, experts say that it is common for the north-east monsoon to behave this way.

Y.E.A. Raj, former Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, said that since this is a winter monsoon, generation of moisture is very difficult.