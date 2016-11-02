Driving on Chennai-Bengaluru highway a nightmarish experience for motorists

Motorists heading to Bengaluru or places enroute such as Sriperumbudur and Ranipet, say they have to brace themselves for the never-ending traffic snarls and the pothole-ridden roads. The top coat of the road is missing on the stretch between Walajapet and Sriperumbudur slowing down traffic.

“The Chennai-Bengaluru highway is crying for attention but nobody seems to be bothered. Saying the road is good beyond Vellore is no excuse. As it is the traffic jams in Bengaluru are bad and the roads only make it worse,” said S. Vidya, who recently drove to Bengaluru.

Those who work in Sriperumbudur or own industries in the area fear the condition of the road during monsoon. “Accidents are frequent on this stretch, which also has a number of educational institutions. Nothing has been done to improve the road in the last five years,” said Rohit, an industrialist.

“Despite having a Union Minister of State for Highways from Tamil Nadu, the roads are bad,” he added.

Another problem motorists face is poor signage. “We do not know where we are, especially during night hours. The toll rates are on display in several spots but there is no mention of the location. Besides, traffic jams seem to be common at almost every toll plaza. If a lane is closed, there is no prior notification,” rued R. Krishnan.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India said that the contract for the Maduravoyal to Walajapet stretch has been cancelled since maintenance was not taken up, and widening too was not done by the concessionaire.