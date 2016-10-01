Don’t speculate on CM’s health, says AIADMK

: Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan, who was among those who was two days ago seen at the Apollo Hospitals, where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is “recuperating”, on Friday urged the people not to believe in rumours about her health condition.

Interacting with journalists in Nagercoil on Friday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Chief Minister would recover from her illness and return to public life soon.

In a related development, State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, who was at the Apollo Hospitals on Friday evening, said, “Chief Minister is fine. Please stop spreading rumours about her health condition.”

Ruling AIADMK spokesperson C.R. Saraswathi, who too was waiting outside the hospital with scores of women cadres, urged the media and the people to stop speculating on Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health.

“It is deeply saddening to hear malicious rumours. This has to stop,” she said.

Hundreds of party functionaries including women who were waiting outside the hospital from the morning offered prayers in front of the entrance gate for her speedy recovery.

“We will not leave until our leader walks out of this gate in good health. We will continue to be here and pray till she does,” said Noorie, a transgender party worker.

Yesteryear actors Sachu and Vennira Aadai Nirmala also visited the hospital. Sachu said, “We did a pooja for the Chief Minister at Thiruverkadu temple. She is a strong lady. She will get well soon and serve the people.”

Later in the evening, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and Speaker P. Dhanapal visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Abdul Kalam Vision India Party mentor V. Ponraj said the State had a responsibility to come out with a clear statement to quell rumours and counter confusion on Ms. Jayalalithaa’s condition.

IT wing files complaint

The AIADMK Information Technology Wing secretary Ramachandran on Friday lodged a complaint with the police demanding the arrest of a Facebook account holder for posting rumours about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health.

It is believed the Facebook account is held by a Sri Lankan Tamil woman who is now settled in France.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police registered a case against “unknown persons” for derogatory posts on social media under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 505(1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity).

Action would be taken against the person who allegedly posted the false content in Facebook, police said. Stringent action would be taken against persons indulging in spreading rumours, the police also warned.