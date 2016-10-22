Don’t shift CIPET headquarters, Karunanidhi urges Modi

DMK president M. Karunanidhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to give up the move to shift the headquarters of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) from Chennai to New Delhi.

“This move (to shift the headquarters) has no convincing reason or acceptable logic, and in fact, it is a retrograde step,” he said in the letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media here.

Stating that labour unions and the people of Tamil Nadu were agitated over the proposal to shift the CIPET headquarters, he pointed out that when a similar attempt was made during the reign of NDA Government headed by A.B. Vajpayee, he (Karunanidhi) as Chief Minister had raised a strong voice of dissent and took up the issue with the Prime Minister.

Following this, On November 30, 1999, the then Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Suresh Prabhu had written to him affirming that there was no proposal to shift the CIPET headquarters outside Tamil Nadu.