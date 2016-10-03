Dog show comes to an end

The final day of the international dog show conducted by the Madras Canine Club and the Kennel Club of India was a big crowd-puller.

Parents, along with their children, from across the city flocked to Shiva Parvathi Pushpa Gardens on Sunday to get a glimpse of the various breeds. “We heard about the event from a friend and my daughter has been more than excited ever since. Her favourite was a Dachshund puppy, and she insists on getting one like that,” said R. Palanivel, an entrepreneur and resident of Anna Nagar.

The show, held over the course of three days, saw over 600 dogs of 64 breeds from across the country participating. 24 dogs were shortlisted for various awards.

Pawan, the proud owner of Karan, an Afghan Hound, from Bengaluru couldn’t stop smiling as his pet won the ‘Best Dog Bred in India’ award. “He has won everywhere, and we were confident that he would win here too,” said Pawan. Ganpati Girase’s seven-month-old Siberian Husky won the ‘Best Puppy in Show’ award.

“We came all the way from Pune to participate. It is a great feeling,” he said.

The top prize of the event — Best in Show — was bagged by a four-year-old Poodle, Mr. Big, followed by a four-year-old Great Dane, Star Man. “The bonding between the dogs and humans is so intense that it is one to cherish. I congratulate the organisers, dog owners and dog lovers for making this event a success,” said N. Ravi, director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd.

“We have been conducting this show for the last 40 years, and it is only getting bigger and better,” said C.V. Sudarshan, president, Madras Canine Club. “Our only message to the participants is, whether your dog wins or not, please nurture it, take care of it,” he said.