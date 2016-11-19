Distribute new notes across country: Ramadoss

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that Central government must inject cash into the economy to rejuvenate it. In a statement, he said that people have started feeling the negative impact of Central government’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations even before the positives could trickle in.

“Since the the old currency notes, which have been pulled out of the economy, have not been replenished, economic activity has slowed down. While one cannot dispute the fact that India is hugely affected by corruption and unaccounted money, one wonders why the Central government didn’t even take the most basic precautions,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

Adding that ensuring liquidity would not affect the fight against black money, he said, “From small petty shops to big business houses, everyone is affected. There is no cash to buy essential goods or pay wages to workers. Lot of workers have lost their livelihoods throughout India. People can’t even fulfil their most basic needs because they have no cash,” he said.

The PMK leader underlined that the new Rs. 500 denomination notes have not been distributed despite 10 days having passed since the demonetisation. “Rs. 5 lakh crore worth new notes, which are said to have been printed, must be distributed throughout India,” he said.

