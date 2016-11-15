Disburse old Rs. 100 notes to manage cash crunch: Ramadoss

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the Central government to not let demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes become a major law and order issue in the country. In a statement here, he said that the demonetisation move has led to a cash crunch and urged the Central government to let banks use old Rs. 100 notes to handle the situation.

“The Central government doesn’t seem to have realised that this is not just an economic problem, but could also turn into a law and order one,” he said in a statement. While Mr. Ramadoss said that he doesn’t want to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision and agreed that such drastic measures are necessary to fight black money, he said that poor and middle class sections of the society should not suffer. “Even kids are going hungry because nobody has money to buy them food. Though the bank officials are working overtime, the lack of liquidity is forcing the customers to get into severe arguments and altercations with the officials,” he said.

Pointing out that law and order issues have arisen in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said that “86 per cent of the total cash in circulation is made up by Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes. Hundred rupee notes and other denominations make up the rest. Such being the case, the other denominations cannot be used to transact regular business.”