Disburse old Rs. 100 notes to manage cash crunch: Ramadoss

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the Central government to not let demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes become a major law and order issue in the country. In a statement here, he said that the demonetisation move has led to a cash crunch and urged the Central government to let banks use old Rs. 100 notes to handle the situation.
“The Central government doesn’t seem to have realised that this is not just an economic problem, but could also turn into a law and order one,” he said in a statement. While Mr. Ramadoss said that he doesn’t want to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision and agreed that such drastic measures are necessary to fight black money, he said that poor and middle class sections of the society should not suffer. “Even kids are going hungry because nobody has money to buy them food. Though the bank officials are working overtime, the lack of liquidity is forcing the customers to get into severe arguments and altercations with the officials,” he said.
Pointing out that law and order issues have arisen in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said that “86 per cent of the total cash in circulation is made up by Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes. Hundred rupee notes and other denominations make up the rest. Such being the case, the other denominations cannot be used to transact regular business.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor