Chennai

Director lodges complaint against script writer

A film director has filed a complaint at the office of the police commissioner against a writer who accused him of stealing his story.

V. Lakshman said he has been making a film named Bogan , featuring Jeyam Ravi, Arvind Swamy and Hansika Motwani.

In his complaint, Mr. Laxman alleged that R. Anthony Thomas filed a complaint with the South India Film Chamber of Commerce alleging that the film was based on a script written by him. He also filed a civil original petition in the city civil court and lodged police complaints too. He also said Anthony has been spreading malicious content against them on social media. Hence, Mr. Lakshman requested the commissioner to take necessary action against Anthony.

