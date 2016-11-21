Demonetised notes pour into TTD temple hundis

The hundis of temples managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are receiving an all-time high collection of cash offerings from devotees, as the nation approaches the December 31 deadline for exchanging or depositing the demonetised currency notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500.

The TTD temple in Chennai has received Rs. 2.13 crore, the highest ever cash offering from devotees in a short span of 18 days from Novermber 1. The hundi collections included foreign currency, gold and silver, the quantum of which is being valued.

“The usual hundi collection in the Chennai temple is between Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1 crore per month. But the offerings crossed Rs. 2 crore in just 18 days. The same trend is happening at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara,” TTD Board Member J. Sekhar told The Hindu’ on Sunday.

Comparing the hundi offerings between November 1 and 18 in 2015 with the corresponding period in 2016 at Tirumala, he said the number of Rs. 1,000 denomination notes went up by 45,000 (Rs. 4.5 crore), Rs. 500 by one lakh (Rs. 5 crore) and Rs. 100 by 9 lakh (Rs. 9 crore). The frequency of replacing filled hundi has increased.

Parrying questions on whether the increased cash offerings were due to the demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, Mr. Sekhar said there was no perceptible increase in the number of devotees, but the quantum of offerings had gone up.

However, devotees desirous of making cash contributions in person directly to the TTD management would have to issue a cheque or demand draft, Mr. Sekhar added.