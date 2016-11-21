Demonetisation ups footfall at Amma Canteens

The number of visitors to Amma Canteens has recorded a marginal increase in the city after demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

According to data compiled by the civic body, some of the 407 Amma Canteens at key locations of public transit have recorded an increase of more than 10 per cent. Amma Canteens near Central Railway Station and Egmore Railway Station have started recording more footfalls, officials said. The Chennai Corporation has sold 39.88 lakh idlis in the first week of November.

After the announcement, the number of idlis sold has increased to 40.33 lakh. The sale of curd rice and sambar rice has increased from 7.42 lakh to 7.46 lakh in the same period. Chapatti sale has also increased from 10.04 lakh to 10.14 lakh. The rise in sale has been due to an increase in number of visitors to Amma Canteens near major public transit hubs of the city, said an official.