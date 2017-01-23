Chennai

Delayed daily commute for MRTS passengers

risky ride: Protesters travelling precariously on the MRTS train to Marina Beach for joining the protest on Sunday.

risky ride: Protesters travelling precariously on the MRTS train to Marina Beach for joining the protest on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

Travelling on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) used to be breezy for the commuters but for the past one week they have to endure inordinate delays in train services. And noisy crowds of protesters travelling in groups to the Marina.

Office-goers, who until last week were able to travel peacefully on the stretch, now find the railway stations on the MRTS stretch mobbed by peaceful protesters fighting for jallikattu.

As there are a couple of MRTS stations adjacent to the Marina beach, many of those joining the protests are taking the MRTS route.

R. Mohanakrishnan, a regular commuter from Perungudi, said with the roads clogged with traffic, the regular office-goers thought it safe to travel on the elevated section but are faced with delay in operations.

During the first few days, the crowd looked decent and peaceful but gradually had become vociferous and hurling abuses on politicians, he said, claiming that some of the groups of protesters were even unruly.

A ticket checker on the MRTS section said while the Southern Railway has added more ticket counters at some of the railway stations but more than 50% of the commuters on the MRTS last week travelled without tickets.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:01:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Delayed-daily-commute-for-MRTS-passengers/article17079590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY