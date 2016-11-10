Defiant official faces High Court’s wrath

: Taking a stern view of the “callous attitude” of an official who failed to implement its order four times despite clear directions, the Madras High Court has directed revenue and registration officials concerned to initiate departmental action against the official, besides imposing a cost of Rs. 10,000 on her.

The court gave the direction while hearing pleas filed by K.V. Moovendhan of Tirunelveli over an order of Tamil Nadu Chief Controlling Revenue Authority and the Inspector General of Registration, confirming the order passed by the Special Deputy Collector of Stamps, Tirunelveli, about fixing value of a property in Palayamkottai.

Irked over the fact that Special Deputy Collector of Stamps in Tirunelveli S. Shenbagavalli did not abide by the interim order despite four orders issued by the court, Justice T. Raja directed Tamil Nadu Chief Controlling Revenue Authority and the IG, Registration, Chennai, to initiate departmental action against her. The authorities concerned shall report compliance of the orders on the next date of hearing on November 14. The official had failed to implement the court’s order to accept a deposit from the appellant and to further release the original documents of the property, which were in her custody..