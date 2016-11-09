Defiant official faces HC wrath for not implementing orders

: Taking a stern view of the “callous attitude” of an official who failed to implement its order four times despite clear directions, the Madras High Court has directed revenue and registration officials concerned to initiate necessary departmental action against the official, besides imposing a cost of Rs. 10,000 on her.

The court gave the direction while hearing pleas filed by K.V. Moovendhan of Tirunelveli over an order of the Tamil Nadu Chief Controlling Revenue Authority and Inspector General of Registration, confirming the order passed by the Special Deputy Collector of Stamps, Tirunelveli about fixing the value of a property in Palayamkottai Taluk of Tirunelveli district.

Irked over the fact that the Special Deputy Collector of Stamps in Tirunelveli S. Shenbagavalli didn’t abide by the interim order despite four orders issued by the court, Justice T. Raja said the “callous attitude” of the official showed she was neither able to comprehend the orders passed by the court nor able to comply with the orders passed by the court.

Observing that it was a well settled legal position that whether an order was right or wrong, it had to be obeyed, the judge said it was also well settled that all authorities – civil, judicial and quasi-judicial in the territory of the High Court – shall act in aid of the court. The judge directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Controlling Revenue Authority and Inspector General of Registration, Chennai to initiate necessary action against the official. for unnecessarily wasting not only the court’s time, but also the funds of the Department.

Besides imposing a cost of Rs. 10,000 on the official, the judge directed the authorities shall report compliance of the orders on the next date of hearing on November 14.