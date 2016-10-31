Deepavali sales give TASMAC a high

: Liquor sales through the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) netted a revenue of around Rs. 250 crore for the government during the Deepavali weekend. On Saturday, as the State celebrated the festival of lights, TASMAC’s sales touched Rs. 135 crore. The day before Deepavali, it registered sales of Rs. 108 crore, according to a TASMAC official.

The sales figure for the two days, is also well above the average sales the State-run corporation sees on normal days.

On an average, it sees liquor sales of Rs. 50-60 crore on week days and Rs. 80-90 crore on weekends, according to the official.

The sales are also up 10 per cent when compared with the sales during last year’s Deepavali.

On an average, more than 70 lakh people consume liquor every day across over 6,000 outlets in the State. TASMAC is one of the major cash cows of the Tamil Nadu government.

According to the official, the closure of 500 shops did not have an impact on sales this Deepavali.

He added that sales would have been higher by Rs. 10-20 crore if only products of United Breweries were also available at TASMAC outlets.

Products of United Breweries, which has a 30 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu, have not available at TASMAC outlets since the beginning of this month due to production and tax-related issues.

Brands including Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Lager, Kingfisher Superior, Bullet Super String Beer, Signature Rare Premium Whisky and McDowell’s VSOP Brandy are not available anywhere in the State.

