Deenadayalan’s accomplices held

Officers of the Idol Wing–CID attached to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) apprehended four men who allegedly stole idols from temples for the Deenadayalan, the idol smuggler.

Last june, the team raided the Deenadayalan’s house in Alwarpet and seized idols worth between Rs. 10 and Rs. 40 crore. The value of idols seized could be above Rs. 50 core. Deenadayalan, is allegedly the kingpin, who smuggles idols to Mumbai. The gang is suspected to have had links with the infamous idol smuggler Subash Kapoor. Kanagaraj, Dinakaran, Selvaraj and Periyanayagam were arrested on Monday. — Staff Reporter