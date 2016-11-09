Decision soon on encroachments

After a long wait, a decision on removal of encroachments along the Buckingham Canal and Adyar river is expected to be taken shortly. With the Corporation Council completing its term in October, officials are expected to face fewer challenges in removal of encroachments along the two waterways that contributed to flooding in Chennai last year.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has started mobilising resources of the local bodies along the Buckingham Canal and the Adyar to cope with flooding this monsoon.

A meeting of officials will be held this week for a decision on removal of encroachments along the flood-affected areas of the two key waterways in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. More than two lakh families reside along the flood-prone urban areas of the two waterways.

Floods on many streets along the waterways were severe last December, with more than 10 feet of water entering homes and commercial establishments.

“We had 11 feet of water on North Mada Street in Srinagar Colony in Saidapet last December,” said a resident. Chennai Corporation officials were also unable to help such residents reach safer localities. Residents said they had to pay money to fishermen, who rescued them using boats.

Residents of such areas had requested removal of encroachments along the Adyar.

For example, encroachments on the Adyar in areas such as Sathya Nagar have been one of the reasons for flooding of Srinagar Colony in Saidapet. A decision on removing the encroachments is expected to be taken this week.

The drive for removal of encroachments along the Adyar began after the floods in December. But it lost momentum as the enumeration was not completed. The widening of the river is expected to be taken up in some key areas on a war footing.

The riverbed in local bodies in the southern suburbs has been widened. Widening of the river in Chennai Corporation limits such as Saidapet and Adyar has not been completed.