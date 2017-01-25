Day after mayhem, most protesters, policemen discharged from hospital

Most of those injured in Monday's clash between the police and protesters were discharged from the hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital was packed and busy on Tuesday. An official said that since a lot of outpatients and those who come to get their medications had stayed away on Monday, the crowd was larger than usual on Tuesday.

A total of 128 cases — 72 police officials and 56 protesters — came in on Monday and at least two on Tuesday.

However, almost all of them have been discharged after treatment, a senior hospital official said.

Two protesters with relatively severe injuries, and two others with head injuries who were referred from Government Royapettah Hospital, are stable, another official said.

While an injured protester who had been admitted on Monday alleged he and a few others had been beaten up by the police, an Armed Reserve personnel who came in on Tuesday said he had been hit on the head by a stone in the violence that broke out near Marina.

“At first I just wiped away the blood and continued, but in the evening there was swelling and I thought it was better to get it checked,” he said.

At two other city government hospitals, a majority of cases that came in were of protesters. At Government Royapettah Hospital, which saw 103 patients, 16 were police officials, and the rest protesters.

At Government Kilpauk Hospital, where 13 people had come in as of Tuesday morning, around 10 were protesters.

While all cases have been discharged at Royapettah, two patients are undergoing treatment in Kilpauk, hospital officials said.