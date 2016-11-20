DMK invites traders, workers to join protest

The DMK will organise a human chain in all district headquarters on November 24 to condemn the Central and the State governments for their “failure to make contingency measures” to overcome demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

DMK chief M. Karunanidhi, in a statement, said the protest will be held between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and called upon traders, workers and farmers to take part in it. The DMK’s district secretaries will lead the human chain.

“There seems to be no end to the suffering of people caused by the scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. The poor and daily wage workers are standing in queue for hours and traders have been severely affected by the lack of smaller denomination of currencies,” Mr. Karunanidhi said.

Even though the Oppposition leaders raised the issue in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not bother to respond to their concerns, the DMK chief said. In Tamil Nadu, the State government had also failed to make arrangments to help the people, he alleged.