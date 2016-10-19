DMK invites applications; PWF yet to decide on polls

: A day after the EC notified the schedule for the polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies and the bypoll in Thiruparankundram, the DMK invited applications from aspirants to contest the elections. While the ruling AIADMK is bound to enter the fray in a bid to increase its strength in the Assembly, many smaller parties are yet to indicate their stand on participating in the November 19 polls.

DMK general secretary Anbazhagan on Tuesday said aspirants should submit their application by October 20 and an interview would be held on the next day. The application fee is Rs. 25,000.

Nonetheless, it is learnt that the party is actively considering fielding K.C. Palanisamy in Aravakurichi and Anjugam Boopathy in Thanjavur, both of whom were given tickets for contesting in the May general elections. Incidentally, the DMK, along with the AIADMK, was found to have resorted to corrupt practices in Aravakurichi leading to the cancellation of the poll. In Thanjavur, the EC had found evidence of bribing of voters by the AIADMK alone.

“We may go for a new candidate in Thiruparamkundram constituency as our candidate Manimaran, the son of former Speaker Sedapatti Muthiah, was defeated in the general elections,” said a senior DMK leader. On whether the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) would contest in the polls, MDMK general secretary and convenor of the PWF, Vaiko said the district secretaries’ meeting of the party slated for October 22 would take a decision on the issue. “We will simultaneously discuss the issue with the leaders of the Left parties and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan,” he said.

CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said since the PWF leaders were busy with the rail roko protest. “We will soon meet and take a decision,” he said.

The BJP had earlier announced that it would field candidates in the three constituencies, while the position of the DMDK and TMC is not known.

