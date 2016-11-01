Chennai

DMK complains against assault on film production firm’s staff

The DMK legal wing functionary E. Paranthaman on Monday lodged a complaint with the city police commissionerate seeking action against an unidentified person who allegedly assaulted the manager of Red Giant Movies, owned by Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Leader of Opposition M.K.Stalin.

Mr. Paranthaman pointed out that S. Saravanamuthu, the manager of the production company, was assaulted by an unidentifed person near Kodambakkam bridge and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Complaints had beenlodged earlier after he was attacked twice, but there was no follow-up action. — Staff Reporter

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:57:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/DMK-complains-against-assault-on-film-production-firm%E2%80%99s-staff/article16086282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY