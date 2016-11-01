DMK complains against assault on film production firm’s staff

The DMK legal wing functionary E. Paranthaman on Monday lodged a complaint with the city police commissionerate seeking action against an unidentified person who allegedly assaulted the manager of Red Giant Movies, owned by Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Leader of Opposition M.K.Stalin.

Mr. Paranthaman pointed out that S. Saravanamuthu, the manager of the production company, was assaulted by an unidentifed person near Kodambakkam bridge and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Complaints had beenlodged earlier after he was attacked twice, but there was no follow-up action. — Staff Reporter