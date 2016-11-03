DMK cadre stage stir seeking desilting, widening of Adyar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre staged a demonstration on Alandur Road in Saidapet on Wednesday in protest against government inaction on desilting the Adyar river.

The demonstration was led by Saidapet MLA M. Subramanian. With the northeast monsoon gaining strength, the agitators demanded that the government take immediate steps to desilt and widen the river to prevent flooding in the neighbouring areas.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Subramanian said the river continued to remain in a dilapidated state despite several petitions to the authorities concerned. Although action was promised, flood mitigation measures had yet to be taken up. The issue had also been brought to the notice of the government during the Assembly session, he said.

“We are not protesting for the sake of Saidapet alone, but for all those residents living close to the banks of the Adyar river. The lackadaisical attitude of the government poses a threat of recurring flood in the neighbouring areas,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian recalled that residents of several areas including Burma Colony, Choolaipallam, Sarathy Nagar, Jothi Ramalingam Nagar, Duraisamy Garden and Malligaipoo Nagar were severely affected during last year’s devastating floods.

Besides the Adyar, minor canals such as Raj Bhavan canal, Veerangal Odai, Jaffarkhanpet canal and Mambalam canal were also in need of attention, Mr. Subramanian said.

Cadre court arrest

Velachery MLA Vagai Chandrasekar, Sholinganallur MLA S.Aravind Ramesh and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar MLA P. Sivakumar were among the party functionaries who took part in the demonstration. Hundreds of party cadre courted arrest and were released in the evening.

While work is under way to improve a portion of the Adyar from Tiruneermalai to Jaffarkhanpet, another 12-km stretch between Jaffarkhanpet and the river mouth is in dire need of bund strengthening and widening.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, about 40 per cent of the encroachments along this stretch was removed earlier this year.

Officials are awaiting funds for carrying out further improvements.

‘Although action was promised, flood mitigation measures have yet to be

taken up’