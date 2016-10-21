Chennai

DMK cadre move court to protect social media accounts

: A week after facing criminal charges for allegedly posting messages about the health of ailing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on their social media accounts, two DMK functionaries have approached the Madras High Court seeking protection against harassment at the hands of police.

The petitioners, R. Navaneethakrishnan and S. Rajeev Gandhi, both residents of Pollachi in Coimbatore, also prayed the court to pass orders restraining the police from interfering with the operation of their social media accounts.

According to Navaneethakrishnan, on October 11, he posted a poem alleged to be a “satire on the current political scenario of the State”. The poem was a ‘forward’ to his social media account. The post was liked and shared by over 90 persons including Rajeev Gandhi.

Though he deleted the post on the very next day (October 12), Mr. Navaneethakrishnan said police registered an FIR under sections 153A and 505 (2) of the IPC.

Alleging that criminal charges have been registered against them even though no offences were made out, the petitioners said, “On October 16, we were summoned to the station and were threatened to delete our social media accounts. We were asked not to post anything about the state of affairs prevailing in the State. We were taken by surprise, and we thought there was a mini emergency.”

