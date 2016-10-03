DMK accuses AIADMK, police of harassing its candidates

The DMK on Sunday alleged that AIADMK supporters, with the help of some police officers, are harassing its candidates in the local body elections by filing false criminal cases against them.

In identical letters to the Director-General of Police and the State Election Commissioner, DMK’s organising secretary and Member of Parliament R.S. Bharathi alleged that a case has been filed against six DMK supporters at the Keeranur police station in Dindigul district. “The DMK party candidates are once against put to hardship by the ruling AIADMK partymen with the help of the police officers obliged to them... The DMK party apprehends that State government servants and police officials are showing their affinity to the ruling party as observed by the Honourable High Court,” said Ms. Bharathi’s letter.

It was submitted by the party’s Dindigul West District Secretary and Chief Whip of the Assembly Party Ara. Chakkarapani and Legal Wing Secretary R. Girirajan. The letter referred to a September 21 order on a petition moved by the DMK in the Madras High Court.

The nominations of about 40 DMK candidates had been rejected ahead of the last local body elections and 26 of them had moved the High Court.

“The DMK party was constrained to move the Hon’ble High Court since there were incidents of partisan conduct of the State Government officials in the last local body elections in the year 2011,” said Bharathu’s letter.

The party has complained to Election Commissioner and DGP about a case filed against its supporters