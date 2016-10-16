DMK MPs meet President, press for Cauvery Board

DMK Members of Parliament on Friday sought President Pranab Mukherjee’s invention and a direction to the Water Resources Ministry to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board, as envisaged in the Interstate Water Disputes Act 1956, at the earliest, and save farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Ryots’ suicide

“The farmers of Tamil Nadu are put to great difficulty and some of them committed suicide. If the Central government fails to constitute an authority to manage the Cauvery water distribution process, we will face more distress suicides,” a memorandum submitted to the President said.

The MPs, led by Kanmozhi, pointed out that since the final order of the Cauvery Tribunal had been notified in the Government of India Gazette, it became the responsibility of the Government of India to ensure that the order was properly followed in letter and spirit.

“The President told us that it was a very sensitive issue that need to be resolved amicably,” said Ms. Kanimozhi, who was accompanied by T.K.S. Elangovan, Tiruchi N. Siva, R.S. Bharathi.

They said the Centre was bound to establish an authority for the implementation of the Tribunal Award, because section 6 (A) 2 (a) of the Inter State Water Dispute Act had stated the establishment of any authority (whether described as such or as a committee or other body) for the implementation of the decision or directions of the Tribunal.

Centre’s stand rejected

They rejected the stand taken by the Central government in the Supreme Court, pointing out that the Interstate Water Disputes Act 1956 had made it mandatory and obligatory on the part of the Centre to constitute an authority to take control over the water sharing in Cauvery.

Say Centre bound to establish an authority for the implementation

of the Tribunal Award