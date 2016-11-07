DMK, MDMK demand Rs. 25 lakh for farmers’ kin

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday separately demanded Rs. 25 lakh as compensation to the family of three farmers in the Cauvery Delta region who died recently.

While one of the farmers allegedly committed suicide unable to withstand crop failure, the other two reportedly died unable to see their crops wither.

Mr. Stalin urged the State government to provide employment to one family member of each of the two farmers.

In the last five years, he said, water from the Mettur dam was not released for irrigation and no effort was made to desilt canals and other waterbodies to conserve rainwater.

“The indifference of the State government has led to wastage of rainwater,” Mr. Stalin alleged.

Mr Vaiko made a strong case for waiving of crop loans given by nationalised banks to put an end to suicides and deaths.

He alleged that Govindaraj, a farmer from Ragunathapuram in Tiruvarur district, had consumed poison after visiting his field on October 31. “His son Murugadass has said that his father borrowed money to cultivate his land and had consumed poison shocked by crop failure,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Kottur-based farmer Azhagesan and Rajeshkannan of Thirupoonthuruthi died of shock after witnessing crop failure, he said.

Stalin blames the State government for its ‘indifference’

while Vaiko seeks waiver of farm loans