DMDK hits out at delay in DA disbursal

: DMDK president Vijayakant on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not sanctioning dearness allowance (DA) to State government employees prescribed by the Centre’s Seventh Pay Commission. In a statement, he said that former chief minister M.G. Ramachandran always sanctioned the DA prescribed by the Pay Commission, but now there was a 10-month delay in revising the DA.

Mr. Vijayakant said the State has not provided interim relief to its employees despite the delay. “I urge the government to revise the pay of State government employees according to the recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission before Pongal without any further delay,” he said.

Jun 16, 2020

