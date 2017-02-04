Chennai

Cultural events and sports mark celebrations at Netaji Nagar

A winner gets a citation and certificate from the organisers at V.O.C. Street, Netaji Nagar.

Around 200 people, comprising children, homemakers and elders, participated in over 30 sporting events and cultural programmes.

Inauguration of a new notice board at the office of Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association in Chromepet East, the 1,000th year celebrations of Vaishnavite Saint Ramanunja and the 68th Republic Day celebrations marked a ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at Netaji Nagar, Chromepet.

The event, jointly organised by Bhagavojas Streets Residents Welfare Association and the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association, saw the enthusiastic participation of residents of Netaji Nagar, Manickam Nagar and Padmanabha Nagar.

Around 200 people, comprising children, homemakers and elders, participated in over 30 sporting events and cultural programmes organised by the associations. While Dr. Kanaga, neurologist, declared open the new ‘notice board’ on the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association premises in Manickam Nagar, Gandhian Kanagaraj, in Mahatma’s attire, unfurled the tricolour at V.O.C. Street in Netaji Nagar.

‘Impact of Demonetisation’ and ‘Save our Environment’ were the themes of the oratorical and essay-writing contests. A smiling ‘Gandhiji’ in pencil art and ‘water conservation’ in oil paintings dominated the drawing contest.

In the sporting events, children below five years showcased their skills in ‘collecting the ball’ game and the musical chair, ‘sack’ race, track events, ‘needle and threads’ and memory games found favour with other age groups.

Traditional sporting events such as ‘silambattam’ and ‘uriyadi’ were conducted with fanfare and gusto in which both men and women participated. “Without the support and coordination from homemakers, we could not have organised such a big event,” said social activist Meenakshi Sundaram who, along with K. Kannan, was instrumental in organising the ‘Mupperum Vizha’.

“I have been here for nearly four decades and this is the first time I am witnessing such a huge community participation,” says Kannan. Kannan can be reached at 22236036.

