Cracker of a Deepavali for film buffs

Deepavali falls on a Saturday this year, cinema lovers can start celebrating from Friday itself as a number of Kollywood and Bollywood flicks have been lined up for release .

Unlike the last few years, which had major releases from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and Vijay, this year will not have any releases from the big stars. Two releases have been accompanied by considerable hype — Dhanush’s Kodi and Karthi’s Kashmora.

While Kodi, which also stars Trisha, has gained attention for being the first movie in which Dhanush stars in a double role, Kashmora has been making waves as a few portions of it have been shot as a period movie. It has an ensemble cast including Nayanthara and Sri Divya.

Most multiplexes in the city opened bookings for the movies late on Tuesday and there was a considerable rush for tickets to Karan Johar’s Ae Dil hai Mushkil, which is releasing alongside Ajay Devgn’s S hivaay.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma, has generated considerable interest among movie-goers despite its run-in with controversy.

Given that it is a Karan Johar movie and has been aggressively promoted and marketed over the last few months, all the shows for the festive weekend have been sold out across theatres.

While most multiplexes have allotted a minimum of five to six shows for each of the Deepavali releases on Friday, the number has been increased to almost 10 for the festival day and Sunday.

Two other Tamil movies, Kadalai and Thiraiku Varadha Kadhai are also among the festival releases.

“Releases by big stars have always marked Deepavali and last year, the celebrations in theatres with crackers and early-morning shows of Ajith’s Vedhalam were pretty memorable,” said Arunkumar Shekar, a freelance writer from the city. While Kamal Haasan’s Thoongavanam was the other major Kollywood release last year, Vijay’s Kaththi was among the major releases the year before and opened to much fanfare and celebrations across theatres in the State.

The next two months will see a considerable number of much-awaited Kollywood movies hitting the screen, including actor Suriya’s Singam 3, Vishal’s Kaththi Sandai and Silambarasan’s Accham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada directed by Gautham Menon.