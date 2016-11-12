Court stays election to CSI Coimbatore Diocese

: The Madras High Court on Friday granted interim injunction restraining the Church of South India (CSI) Coimbatore Diocese from conducting elections to the diocese scheduled from November 14 to 16, in view of a pending enquiry against the diocese by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Justice N. Kirubakaran, while passing the interim direction, ordered notice to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SIFO and to the Church of South Indian Trust Association (CSITA) returnable by four weeks.

The judge passed the order on a plea moved by E. Prem Kumar who claimed to be a permanent member of the CSI, Slater Nagar Pastorate, Perundurai, Coimbatore Diocese.

The petitioner submitted that the CSITA was a public religious and charitable trust registered under the Indian Companies Act. There are 22 dioceses of the CSITA in all the four southern States of India.

Claiming that for the past four years he had lodged detailed complaints to various authorities regarding the illegalities and irregularities, including non-compliance of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, being committed by the CSITA, the petitioner submitted that based on his complaints, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs had ordered a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

Against this background, the CSI Coimbatore Diocese had announced election to the diocese to be held from November 14 to 16 at CSI All Soul’s Church Parish Hal, Race Course Road, Coimbatore, the petitioner alleged.

Contending that he had made representations objecting to the election when a probe by the SFIO was pending, the petitioner claimed that he had moved the High Court since no action was being taken on his representation.