Court orders producer’s arrest

A City Civil Court has ordered the arrest of film producer ‘Kalaipuli’ S. Thanu on charges of cheating a Nagercoil-based theatre owner to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

According to C. David, the theatre owner, he had incurred a huge loss while screening a film titled ‘ Thirumagan ’ which was produced by Mr. Thanu and released in 2009. Claiming that as per an agreement, Thanu is required to pay Rs. 2 lakh for the losses incurred by him, Mr. David alleged that even after repeated requests, Thanu failed to pay the amount.

Thanu faces charges of cheating theatre owner to the tune of Rs 2 lakh for losses suffered by the latter