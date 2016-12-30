Court bars star hotels from playing Bollywood hits

Four top five star hotels in Chennai have been barred by the Madras High Court from playing famous Bollywood music, including hit songs from movies such as A Flying Jatt, Baar Baar Dekho, Singh is Bling and Befikre at new year eve parties organised by them.

Hotel Hyatt Regency, Green Park, Crowne Plaza Adyar and Hotel Westin are the hotels against which Justice K. Kalyanasundaram has granted an interim injunction till January 20 from playing over 20 Bollywood songs owned by Noves Communications, a Mumbai-based company engaged in copyright business of sound recordings.

Zee music and Yash Raj who originally own the copyrights for recent Bollywood hits, including Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai from Sultan, Kala Chasma from Baar Baar Dekho and Jing Jing Jingaaat from Sairaat had assigned their rights to Noves Communication for commercial use. The Mumbai-based company, in an attempt to protect its right against infringement, has moved the High Court.

“Novex Communications had moved the court seeking injunction against the four hotels to play the music after they have failed to take licence from us by paying the necessary fees,” the company said. Hotels such as Park Hyatt and Leela Palace had settled the dispute by agreeing to take the licence, the petitioner said, while pointing out that the four hotels had refused any amicable settlement.