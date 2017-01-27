Court asks Madhan to pay Rs. 10 crore for release on bail

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Saidapet has has ordered S. Madhan of Vendhar Movies to pay Rs. 10 crore for his release on bail. .

Madhan, who was arrested last November after being on the run for nearly six months, was produced before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate in the Saidapet Court complex.

On November 22, he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Central Prison, Puzhal.

Unreasonable: Lawyer

His lawyer Infant Dinesh said Madhan was not able to pay such a huge sum. Moreover, the imposition of such a condition was unreasonable and disproportionate to Madhan’s income, he said, adding that they planned to file an appeal in the Madras High Court against the order. The case of CCB is that SRM University chancellor Pachamuthu and Madhanaccepted capitation from MBBS aspirants who sought admission to SRM Medical College in Kattankulathur and Chennai Medical College in Tiruchi.

No receipt

The investigation also revealed that even after receipt of capitation fees, they failed to give admission or to pay back the amount they received from the complainants.

According to police, on June 1, K.Jayachandran of Virugambakkam lodged a complaint at Chennai City Police Commissionerate alleging that he met Madhan at his office in Doshi Garden, Vadapalani, and paid Rs. 53 lakh capitation for an MBBS seat for his son through Babu, a functionary of Indhiya Jananayaga Kacthi (IJK). Later, as the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was declared mandatory for medical admissions, Madhan went missing, he had complained. A case was registered on June 4 against Madhan, Babu, Kathir and the administrators of SRM Educational Institutions.