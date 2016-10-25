Couple injured as granite slab falls from apartment lift

A couple was injured on Sunday at their newly built apartment when the granite slab of a lift fell on them. B. Ramesh(60), a regional manager of private firm is a tenant in L&T Ragamalika Apartments, Thiruvengadam Street, Raja Annamalaipuram. On Sunday, he and his wife Shanthi(54) stepped out of the house.

When they were waiting to get into the lift on the second floor, all of a sudden, the granite slabs forming the outer frame of the lift got dislodged and came crashing down on Shanthi’s head. The granite slabs fell on Ramesh too. She sustained bleeding injuries on her head, and has been put under observation for 48 hours. Ramesh escaped with slight injury.

Mr. Ramesh said, “The collapse of granite slabs happened due to negligent and defective workmanship. The slabs were heavy in weight and have not been positioned and pasted properly. This was the reason for the accident. In our building, there are many lift frames that could be more or less in the same condition representing real danger to the residents.” Mr. Ramesh also lodged a complaint with Abiramapuram Police Station to register a case against the builder for the alleged negligence that caused the accident. He also said his neighbours told him that there was similar incident a few weeks ago in the another block and the president of the society also confirmed it.