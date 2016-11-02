Corporation to train volunteers for flood relief

In an effort to cope in case of a flood this northeast monsoon, the Chennai Corporation has begun mobilising NGOs and volunteers and will impart training on flood relief for volunteers shortly.

Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan said NGOs and volunteers could register their names at www.chennaicorporation.gov.in. or call 25384965/25383694/25367823/25387570. They could also drop in their names via emails to gccdm1@chennaicorporation.gov.in; gccdm2@chennaicorporatio- n.gov.in; gccdm3@chen- naicorporation.gov.in; gccdm4@chennaicorporati- on.gov.in; gccdm5@chenna- icorporation.gov.in.

The Corporation requires an estimated 20,000 persons for the 200 wards, covering 426 sq. km. However, more volunteers will be needed in order to cover the entire Chennai Metropolitan Area and the suburbs.

The civic body had generated a list of volunteers eight years ago following the suggestion made by assistant country director, Disaster Management, United Nations Development Programme, India. Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan who held the post was instrumental in guiding the corporation in forming the teams, with the contact numbers, address and name of the volunteers collected.

The challenges

“Many of the volunteers who registered eight years ago had failed to participate in the flood relief work as their own families were affected,” said N. Mathavan, disaster management expert. As a result, corproation officials in some wards were unable to form teams.

Eight years ago, ten teams were formed in each of the 155 wards for flood management with each team having ten members, including three corporation officials.

Separate teams were formed for relief work, tree removal, getting people to hospitals, removing carcasses, for communication and first aid.

However, the Corporation was unable to form teams for carcass removal as the volunteers were reluctant to do such work.

“The first help will come from society. So officials have to motivate volunteers,” said Mr. Mathavan.

“A plan to reduce the risk is also needed. A person who tried to rescue a child in Pallikaranai died last year. The training should be proper with mock exercises by the fire and rescue services,” said Mr.Mathavan.

Civic body attempts to mobilise NGOs and volunteers to form teams and help residents in the city