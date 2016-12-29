Corporation to get Rs. 320 crore for post-cyclone repair work

The Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to get at least Rs. 320 crore for restoration of damaged infrastructure following Cyclone Vardah.

The civic body has started preparing estimates for planting 40,000 trees in the first phase, restoration of 600 bus shelters and replacement of damaged signboards along 400 roads.

“We have received only Rs. 75 crore for restoration of the damaged civic infrastructure. The remaining works will be taken up shortly, said an official.

Many of the nameboards of the 281 Corporation schools have been damaged as have most of the parks. The preparation of estimates for the restoration of schools and parks would be completed this week.

“Solar panels installed in Corporation buildings have also been hit,” said an official. Officials are planning to commission facilities for alternative sources of power to cope with any disaster.

The civic body has also started exploring options of getting fund from the Union government under the National Adaptation Fund on Climate Change (NAFCC). The objective of the NAFCC is to assist States and Union Territories that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change and help meet the cost of adaptation. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is responsible for the implementation of adaptation projects under NAFCC. Corporation officials have started work on identifying priorities, eligible activities and approval processes.

A number of projects and programmes to support concrete adaptation activities are likely to reduce the effect of climate change on communities and sectors in Chennai.

The civic body is also likely to get funding from the Green Climate Fund, which is under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“The city needs alternative sources of power during a disaster. Proper design of facilities for solar power has to be adopted. Project proposals for aggressive rainwater harvesting and source segregation of waste have to be prepared,” said N. Mathavan, disaster management expert.