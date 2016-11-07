Corporation camp to administer Vitamin A to children

The Chennai Corporation will conduct a programme to administer Vitamin A for children in the age group of six months to 5 years.
According to a press release, the Citamin A supplementation programme will be implemented from November 7 to 12 through the existing network of primary health centres, maternity hospitals and Integrated Child Development Services centres. The female multi-purpose worker and other paramedics will be responsible for administering Vitamin A solution at the centres. Intensive drives are undertaken every six months to achieve universal coverage of those children, who could not be covered during the routine visits of health functionaries.
The National Prophylaxis Programme against nutritional blindness due to Vitamin A deficiency was started in 1970 with the specific aim of preventing nutritional blindness due to keratomalacia. — Staff Reporter
