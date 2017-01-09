Corporation PHCs, Health Dept. suffer from staff shortage

On a Friday afternoon, at a Chennai Corporation Primary Health Centre a few km from Ripon Buildings, there was no doctor available. The worker there said the doctor was in charge of several other centres as well and also had to put in night shifts. The 102 patients who came in that day were given medication by the pharmacist and sent away.

At another centre, also in central Chennai, the doctor was not available but a worker said he had gone to conduct a health camp.

A room marked ‘laboratory’ was locked, and the worker said it had not been in use for several months. At one of the centres, there was no urban health nurse or lab technician.

The Chennai Corporation’s Health Department runs 138 urban primary health centres (UPHC) supported by the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Each centre covers a population of 50,000 and the centres are supposed to function from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. But staff shortage has hindered services, leaving some centres unmanned and some services that are supposed to be provided — such as malaria testing and treatment, diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases and lab services — undelivered.

As per data from the Corporation, there are 268 posts sanctioned for doctors, but only 197 are on the rolls. An additional 40 doctors are on contractual service and nine have been deputed from the Directorate of Public Health. “We have hired five more this week, and there are only 17 vacancies now,” a source said. The shortage, however, has been ongoing for over two years now.

The Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, which is the city’s nodal centre for treatment of infectious diseases, is also short-staffed, sources said, and doctors are working night shifts to meet the shortage. Evening clinics and dental clinics that were proposed are on the back-burner now and the civic body’s plan to use the services of private practitioners to man its hospitals has also not been successful.

A source at the Directorate of Public Health said health centres taken over by the Chennai Corporation in the expanded areas six years ago continued to function with some of the directorate’s staff. Difficulties in filling posts have been a problem for a few years now.

Reasons for vacancies

Sources said there are a number of reasons for this — inadequate salary, better career prospects in the State Health Department, young doctors leaving for postgraduate studies and private practice options.

Former city health officer P. Kuganantham said the UPHC is the backbone of the city’s health system. With an increasing number of people moving from rural to urban areas, the NUHM focuses on the healthcare of the slum population as one-third of Chennai lives in slums, he said.

“If healthcare services are not adequately reaching them, urban healthcare will suffer and out-of-pocket health expenditure will increase.

“Government, local body and private systems should work as a single agency for the common man as per the NUHM,” he said.

A senior Corporation official said they had asked the Medical Recruitment Board to recruit doctors for the UPHCs and it was under way. “We took up this issue with NUHM and suggested raising salaries as this is a Metro and the current salaries are not enough. Another issue is that doctors’ postgraduate prospects once they join the Corporation are not very good,” the official said.