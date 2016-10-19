Consumer body backs aggrieved student on refund of fees

The Supreme Court and the Madras High Court had on earlier occasions given remedy to students who sought refund of tuition fees if they decided to transfer to another college, the Consumer Protection Council of Tamil Nadu has pointed out.

Judy had topped the Annamalai University’s merit list for admission to Rajah Muthiah Medical College this year. On September 26, during the second round of single-window counselling, she became eligible for a seat in Tiruvannamalai Medical College. The Directorate of Medical Education has given her a month’s time to submit her certificates. While Judy has joined the college, her father D. Stalin said he had approached Annamalai University but was asked to pay the fee in full in order to reclaim her certificates.

The Consumer Protection Council of Tamil Nadu has, following a report in The Hindu on this issue, referred to a verdict by the Supreme Court in relation to a deemed university in the State.

The apex court had confirmed an earlier order by the National Consumer Commission and the University not only had to return the certificates but also refund the tuition fees.

“In 2011, the University Grants Commission issued a public notice that confiscation of certificates is not permissible and the tuition fee of first semester must be returned after deducting Rs. 1,000. The institutions are also expected to maintain a waiting list,” said council secretary S. Pushpavanam.