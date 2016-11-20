Construction workers, document writers worried

For the lakhs of workers engaged in the construction industry it is probably the most testing time of their lives now.

“My ‘ maistry’ (superviser) paid our wages last week and has assured us that we will not be affected, but I am more worried about my relatives back home in Tiruchi district. They are daily wage earners and are facing cash crunch,” says V.Viji, working in a site in the city.

In Coimbatore, document writer Kannan went to the treasury branch on Friday to buy stamp papers, but was in for a shock. He was asked to open a current account to pay the money and buy the stamp papers.

“Most of the document writers have a savings bank account. We are apprehensive of opening a current account and pay large amounts in it to buy stamp paper,” he says. Though property registrations had dropped after the High Court interim order banning registration of unapproved property and sites, the document writers still had business trickling in . With the demonetisation, business has come to a standstill, he says.

A realtor, who did want to be named, said enquiries for properties had gone up in the last one week.

“Builders are ensuring ration and even catering to workers at their sites ,” says an office bearer of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India.

(Reporting by M. Soundariya Preetha and K. Manikandan )