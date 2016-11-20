Construction permits near airport may be withdrawn

To prevent flooding, a number of construction permits issued by planning agencies along the stretch of the Adyar from its origin to the airport are expected to be withdrawn after May.

Chennai irport Director Deepak Shastri said more than 90 per cent of a survey done using drones had been completed.

“The IIT-Madras is carrying out a survey to identify the causes of flooding. Barren land pockets along the river are also being identified for flood mitigation measures. The report has been delayed owing to sensitive areas near Tambaram covered in the survey. The report will be available in May,” he said.

Mentioning a few construction projects that have been permitted in the area, Mr. Shastri, who was speaking at a panel discussion on connectivity and transportation organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here, on Saturday, said “certain construction permits have to be withdrawn.”

During the last northeast monsoon in December 2015, the airport was affected and operations suspended for many days.

Hundreds of flight operations were suspended, leaving many passengers stranded at the airport. The water from the Adyar inundated the airstrip.

The airport authorities are planning to take measures to prevent recurrence of the flood with the support of planning agencies such as the CMDA and local bodies.

CMDA officials said decisions on withdrawal of construction permits had not been taken earlier for coping with such issues.

The buildings in the vicinity of the Airport usually conform to the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority. “Amendments notified by the Directorate General of the Civil Aviation are also being followed in all such cases of building constructions in the vicinity of Chennai Airport,” said an official.

No-objection certificate

All construction sites located within 20 km of the airport and 30 metres or more in height receive a no-objection certificate from the Directorate General Civil Aviation.

Based on the study, CMDA officials and local bodies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area falling in the “approach funnel, the transitional area and trough around Chennai Airport runways” are expected to be sensitised after May.