Consider relief for septuagenarian: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Health Secretary to consider awarding suitable compensation to a 75-year-old man who lost his eye sight due to alleged negligence on the part of the Government Ophthalmic Hospital in Egmore here.
Justice M.S. Ramesh passed the orders on a plea moved by R. Marimuthu. According to the petitioner, he underwent an eye surgery on December 27, 2007 and subsequently lost his eye sight allegedly due to negligence of surgeons of the hospital.
Since his representation seeking adequate compensation from the hospital was not considered even after approaching the authorities at different levels, including the Chief Minister’s Cell, he filed the petition. Justice Ramesh said, “Every time the petitioner’s representation was forwarded to one authority or another, the petitioner has been following it by personally visiting them and requesting them to take a decision on his request. ” It is pertinent to mention that when an authority receives the representation from any member of the public, they should not get absolved of their liability by just forwarding it to another authority, but should keep themselves informed on the action taken on the representation, the judge said.
Justice Ramesh directed the Health Secretary to appoint an officer to inquire into the cause of the delay by the respective authorities in giving a reply to the petitioner’s representation, which was given to the Chief Minister’s Cell on June 02, 2010 and noted that the inquiry should be completed in two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor