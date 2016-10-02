Chennai

Congress releases list of candidates

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the local body elections, in which it will contest in an alliance with the DMK.

The list, signed by TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, has the names of eight candidates for the Madurai Corporation and seven candidates for the Thoothukudi Corporation.

Second list

The Tamil Maanila Congress, which will contest the local body elections on its own, on Saturday released its second list of candidates. It contains the names of 10 candidates who will contest in 10 Chennai Corporation Wards.

